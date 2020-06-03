Snapchat will no longer promote Trump’s account after controversial posts

A picture taken on October 1, 2019 in Lille shows the logo of mobile app Snapchat displayed on a tablet. (Photo by DENIS CHARLET / AFP) (Photo by DENIS CHARLET/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON D.C. — Snapchat will no longer promote President DonaldTrump’s account on its platfrom in the wake of his controversial comments on ongoing protests across the US, the company announced Wednesday.

Trump’s account is regularly spotlighted in Snapchat’s “Discover” feature, which also highlights content from celebrities and news organizations.

“We are not currently promoting the President’s content on Snapchat’s Discover platform. We will not amplify voices who incite racial violence and injustice by giving them free promotion on Discover,” Rachel Racusen, a spokesperson for Snap, Snpachat’s parent company, said in a statement Wednesday.

“Racial violence and injustice have no place in our society and we stand together with all who seek peace, love, equality, and justice in America,” Racusen said.

The President’s account remains on the platform.

The decision marks an escalation in the tensionsbetween the Trump administration and some social media companies.

Last week, Twitter for the first time affixed a fact-check label to multiple Trump tweets about mail-in ballots and days later put a warning label on a tweet from Trump about the protest, in which he warned: “when the looting starts, the shooting starts.” Facebook chose not to act on identical posts that appeared on its platform.

Trump signed an executive order last week targeting social media companies after Twitter’s move, in what he claimed was an attempt to “defend free speech from one of the gravest dangers it has faced in American history.”

Under the order, the Commerce Department would ask the Federal Communications Commission for new regulations clarifying when a company’s conduct might violate a part of the Communications Decency Act, making them potentially more vulnerable to lawsuits over censorship.