KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A ticket to ride the elevator to Winter Skies was almost as hot of a ticket item as a Taylor Swift concert this month.

For decades a revolving restaurant sat atop Kansas City’s Hyatt offering some of the best 360 degree views in town.

“I was always going to come and then it quit revolving,” Bobbie Huke said.

On November 30, 2011 as part of the transition to Sheraton, the hotel closed Skies. Exactly 11 years later it has a new lease on life, at least for one month as a holiday themed pop-up bar, Winter Skies.

“It’s been a lot of work in terms of how we’d execute this in this space 42 stories up with a wonderful view of Kansas City in a space that hasn’t been used in well over a decade,” Sheraton General Manager Chad Mohwinkle said.

The restaurant won’t rotate but guests are free to walk about the 72 windows and take in the views of Kansas City’s downtown skyline and other landmarks like the Liberty Memorial in a space filled with white lights snowflakes and Christmas trees.

“It’s gorgeous the city’s beautiful but this lovely,” Huke said.

Tickets went on sale last month for Winter Skies for 35 dollars offering two hour reservations between Dec. 1 and Dec. 30. The first weekend sold out in 15 minutes, the second batch in just 90 seconds.

“Those 700 tickets were sought out by about 20,000 individuals the moment they went up for sale, we were regretful we couldn’t get more people in but very excited for those that will be coming,” Mohwinkle said after analyzing data provided by their ticket broker.

At Tuesday’s preview there were plenty of questions whether the hotel would consider investing what would likely be hefty costs to get Skies spinning again and whether the unprecedented demand could turn the pop up in to a revival.

“We’re just going to give everyone wonderful experiences over the next month at Winter Skies and then we’ll evaluate that at a later date. We’re very thankful there’s been so much interest but we want to take a look and just focus on making sure its a wonderful experience first.”

Five dollars of every ticket sold for the month-long event will go the Children’s Miracle Network.

