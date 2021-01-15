Snow causes some schools to release students early, while other districts have more flexibility

A line of anonymous school children students waiting to board a bright yellow school bus with open door, flashing red lights and outstretched warning stop sign during a raging winter blizzard snow storm on a slippery, slushy, tire track criss-crossed suburban residential street.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Mo. Public School District will release some students early Friday because of snow, wind and blizzard conditions in the metro.

An updated release from the district said the district will continue with all-day virtual and distance learning throughout KCPS. Only those staff members and people in schools will be dismissed at 1 p.m. to go home and continue teaching from home.

An earlier release said the early release applied to all students and staff, including virtual and distance learning classes, pre-K sites and special programs at the Boys & Girls Club and Parks and Recreation locations.

All after-school athletic practices are also canceled. The school district’s curbside meal service ends at 2 p.m. Friday.

We're suspending our "Meals On the Bus" deliveries today, Jan. 15, 2021, due to the winter weather. Instead, student meals are being distributed from 9AM-5PM via our curbside pickup program! Learn more: https://t.co/hyp9RSlPOT pic.twitter.com/27XFHmpaRQ — KCPS (@kcpublicschools) January 15, 2021

Many parents across the metro wanted to know why districts didn’t call a distance learning day Friday with the forecasted winter storm looming.

“Several factors played into our decision to have school today,” according to a statement from the Lee’s Summit School District. “Only our elementary schools are in-person and they start school later. That means road crews have additional time to work before bus routes begin. Main thoroughfares were accessible and clear, which gives our road crews more time to focus on side streets.”

The district went on to explain that since elementary schools are the only schools in the district where students attend classes in-person, the district focused all of its resources into making sure those routes are safe for students, staff and families.

“Our current learning model (elementary in person and secondary in virtual) gave us more flexibility and resources when it came to making a safety plan for the day,” the statement said.

