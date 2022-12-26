WESTON, Mo. — For those wanting to hit the slopes at Snow Creek, the wait is finally over.

Snow Creek in Weston, Missouri, planned to welcome guests last week, but a power outage and extreme cold postponed its initial opening day.

The resort was already dealing with a delayed start due to mild temperatures earlier this month, which kept it from opening on its original target date of Dec. 17. But the tumbling temperatures and real snow helped Snow Creek make more artificial snow as well.

After the power outage was resolved, Snow Creek was finally able to open Christmas Day.

The Missouri ski resort is now operating under holiday break hours of 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Dec. 26 through Jan. 2, giving guests plenty of time to ski, snowboard or tube throughout the park.

Snow Creek stresses that guests prepare before they arrive. Park officials said downloading the EpicMix app will ensure guests get important alerts, including about terrain and lift access.

Anyone who wants to go tubing should purchase tickets in advance online. The park said tubing area opened Monday with fewer lanes because it requires a lot of snow. As Snow Creek gets more snow and expands the area, it will add more tubing tickets.

Snow Creek said, otherwise, its ticket office will open 30 minutes before lifts open every day through the season. Information about rentals, lessons and reservations can be found online. Park officials recommend renting equipment in advance.

All food and beverage outlets, including the Pizzeria and the remodeled bar The Last Run, are back at Snow Creek this season.