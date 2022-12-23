WESTON, Mo. — With the benefit of frigid weather perfect for winter sports and leisure, Snow Creek says opening day for the ski area is Friday at 4 p.m.

The resort said mild temperatures earlier this month kept it from opening on its original target date of December 17, but a turn in temperatures last week made for favorable snowmaking conditions. A couple inches of real snow and sub-zero temperatures Thursday helped seal the deal.

Snow Creeks says access on Friday includes the following: The Show Me, Tiger, Long Rider and Easy Rider. The resort says it’s continuing to make snow to improve depth.

Tubing won’t be available yet, but the resort says it will have an update for that soon.

Hours this weekend are:

Friday: 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sunday: 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Season hours: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. (Monday, December 26 – Monday, January 2)

The ticket office opens Friday at 3 p.m., private lessons won’t be available until Monday.

While the conditions feel fitting for hitting the slopes, FOX4 Weather urges caution for anyone headed out while the Kansas City area remains under a Wind Chill Warning until noon on Saturday.

Meteorologist Karli Ritter says to ensure your safety and protection from frost bite, you should bundle up with no skin exposed, just like Michelle Bogowith was during winter weather coverage on Thursday: