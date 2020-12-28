Snow Creek set to open this week for 2021 season

WESTON, Mo. — Snow Creek has announced that opening day for the 2021 season will take place this Wednesday from noon until 9 p.m. for skiing, snowboarding and tubing.

To avoid lines, passholders can pick up their passes in advance beginning Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or at 11 a.m. on opening day.

Pass holder reservation or online advance lift ticket purchase is required. Tubing is a separate ticket.

Face masks and social distancing will be required both indoors and outdoors.

On site transactions will be cashless.

For more information on regular season hours and ticket purchases click here.