Snow Creek ski resort should be opening soon thanks to winter weather

WESTON, Mo. — Skiers, get your gear ready because Snow Creek should be opening soon.

A spokesperson for the ski resort in Weston, Missouri, couldn’t confirm a specific opening day just yet but told FOX4 it’s close.

Snow makers have been hard at work, with a little help from Mother Nature, over the last 10 days.

The warm weather in December made opening for the season a challenge for Snow Creek, and the ski resort had to delay plans. But they’re now headed in the right direction.

“Two weeks ago, we were experiencing 65-70 degree temperatures and rain,” Senior Communications Manager Pam Hoye said, “and our snow making and operations teams have been holiday magical really. They’ve been able to grab these little windows of cold temps and blow snow so that we can get this resort open.”

When Snow Creek officially opens, there will be a few changes in COVID-19 safety protocols this year.

Masks will no longer be required outside, but you still must cover your face and nose inside.

“But we are adding a walkup window for grab and go bites for sandwiches and hot cocoa and stuff,” Hoye said. “So that way we can just make easier for our guests to access snacks while they’re visiting Snow Creek.”

There’s no need to make a reservation to ski, but you will need to call or go online ahead of time to go tubing.

Snow Creek also has a variety of positions open. They’re hiring people ages 14 and older. If interested, visit their website.