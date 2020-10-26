Snow days could be a thing of the past with many metro students learning online

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This first dose of wintry weather might have your kids hoping for a snow day, but with so many schools now doing virtual learning, snow days could well be a thing of the past.

Nearly every district in the metro has at least some of its students learning online because of the pandemic. Because kids are now equipped with school-issued tablets and computers for virtual or hybrid learning, many districts are seizing the opportunity to do away with snow days.

Raytown, North Kansas City, Turner, Park Hill and Shawnee Mission all told FOX4 from here on out, bad weather will mean a virtual learning day. Kansas City Public Schools also said once it returns to in-person learning, inclement weather will just mean virtual learning.

However, North Kansas City said it will only allow up to 36 hours of virtual learning for school cancellations per school year. Park Hill will limit it to five days.

Olathe is looking to nix snow days, too, but is still trying to determine what school work looks like for students on those days. Blue Springs will be sending home snow day work packets for students, starting this week.

While some kids and parents are bummed about missing the excitement of that bonus time off, they’re hoping teachers will be flexible and still give students a little time to be kids.

“I think it’s nice to have that option in the back pocket, and it offers a lot of flexibility. So if there was something that was really critical that kids are missing out on, that they can still stay on top of that,” Liberty parent Alison Kern said.

“But if it’s a time when the teacher can say, ‘You know what? Be on for an hour, then go do what’s fun for you or find other ways to learn today, like play outside or whatever, and I think we’re going to see a lot of that.”

Lee’s Summit tells FOX4 it is finalizing plans around snow days later this week. Spring Hill says it may still have traditional snow days this year, and will keep families posted when school closes.

If there is a silver lining to missing the snow day, virtual learning days will count toward state attendance, so they wouldn’t have to be made up at the end of the year. That could help most kids get to summer break around Memorial Day.