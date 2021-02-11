Snow, ice and illegal vehicles block neighbors living on metro street

KANSAS CITY, Mo.—People living on Newton Avenue say they are fed-up with navigating around large construction vehicles parked on their narrow street.

The trucks with industrial and utility equipment takes up multiple street parking spots and blocks the view of traffic.

The truck parked in a residential neighborhood is also a code violation.

“You can’t see to get around the corner,” said Gabrielle Woodward, who lives in the area. “You can’t walk, no you have to walk in the street because they have to park the vehicles on the sidewalk, apparently.”

Woodward is one of many neighbors who reported the vehicles to the city.

City record show neighbors reported the problem back in August and it’s still an open case.

“I’ve tried to call the city and see if I can get anything done, I’ve left messages, and actually sent a picture of this,” Woodward said. “It took getting ahold of you guys to get it done.”

Woodward contacted FOX4 who immediately contacted the city spokesman John Baccala.

He said the delay is largely credited to the pandemic and miscommunication between city departments to get the issue addressed.

“Police maybe thought Public Works was going to handle it, Public Works thought Neighborhoods was going to handle it, regardless, seeing it now, it is something that has to be addressed and we are going to move it up the priority scale if you will, to make sure we do get this situation taken care of,” Baccala said.

He said owners will be ticketed and fined.

Inspection crews will be visiting the area Friday.

“It took getting ahold of you guys to get it done. A lot of people wouldn’t think to do that, I finally went, I’m done here,” Woodward said.

To report a problem in your neighborhood call 311 to file an official complaint.