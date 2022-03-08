KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With snow once again putting a “bullseye” on the Kansas City region, we are again reminded of the volatility of the madness that is March weather.

It also shows the required flexibility of clean-up crews preparing for snow but also for the regular possibility of severe weather.

You might think to yourself, isn’t it a little early to be thinking about tornadoes when we still have major snowfall still in the forecast?

Clay County history is a perfect example of why it’s important to start thinking about it now.

The meltdown is happening in Smithville with the sun doing the job plows had to do Sunday night. But Public Works Director Chuck Soules anticipates another 3 to 5 inches overnight Wednesday.

“March has been rough,” Soules said. “We had 80 degrees and now we have 4 degrees. So it’s been a little rough.”

Five years ago, the weather challenges swung the other way in the area. An EF-2tornado damaged about 70 homes. That happened on the evening of March 6, 2017.

It’s a strong memory at the Captain’s Corner in Paradise, Missouri.

Cook, Brandy Clevenger witnessed the storm nearby.

“It was over on 69 headed our direction and got the kids downstairs, put our helmets on our heads, driving my dogs down there,” she said. “The electricity come out and then you could hear it come over and take some stuff in my yard. It was totally unexpected. I had no warning, knew we had a little bit of weather coming in but nothing like this. We didn’t expect this.”

Fortunately, no one was hurt. But even though the weather swings of March feel common in the area. Another round of snow catches some off guard. Others not so much.

“Well we never take the snow plows off until about April-ish,” Soules said laughing.

“I have a shovel and I point everybody to it to use it,” Clevenger said. “And then luckily I don’t have to commute to work cause I’m literally skipping across the street. “And we just had 70-degree weather. It’s like the strangest thing ever.”

All the houses damaged in that 2017 storm has since been repaired or demolished and rebuilt. That 2017 Smithville tornado was a part of a later storm system producing at least a dozen tornadoes.

Another notable tornado, an EF-3, hitting Oak Grove, Missouri where about a dozen people were hurt.