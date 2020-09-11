Snow records, 110 year-old temperature record broken in Kansas

I captured this snowflake with my Canon EF100mm IS L Lens this morning.

WICHITA, Kan. — The National Weather Service said several low temperature and a snow record across Kansas have been broken this week as unseasonably cold weather moved across the region.

National Weather Service meteorologist Andy Kleinsasser told the Wichita Eagle that a large weather system over the Rockies this week has pushed an unprecedented cold front into Kansas.

Among new records this were were a low of 47 degrees in Wichita on Tuesday, where the previous record had been 48 in 1890, and low of 41 degrees in Russell, where the previous record was 44 in 1962.

However, the greatest record break happened on Wednesday, Sept. 9, when Wichita shattered the old record cool temperature, set 110 years ago in 1910, by 14 degrees.

Several record cool high temperature were set today. Wichita smashed its previous record cool high by a whopping 14 degrees! #kswx pic.twitter.com/kQYSP9245W — NWS Wichita (@NWSWichita) September 10, 2020

Goodland also saw its earliest measurable snow on record Wednesday with about a half-inch. The shower set other records too, ranking in the top 10 for September monthly snow totals and single day totals.

Not only was yesterday's snow the earliest snowfall on record for Goodland, it also ranked in the top 10 for both monthly totals and 1-day totals in September! #KSwx pic.twitter.com/UPZRSZI2JF — NWS Goodland (@NWSGoodland) September 10, 2020