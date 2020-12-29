Snow, sleet, and ice. How the metro is preparing for winter weather

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — It’s that time of year again; ice and snow are the way. Sleet and freezing rain are expected around 6 a.m. in Kansas City with the Kansas side starting even earlier.

“Winter weather is upon us. We haven’t had one yet this year, so this will be our first dose.“ Eric Sandberg, supervisor at Overland Park Public Works, said.

Here’s what he and others said to do to prepare and avoid danger.

“Make sure you leave with extra time to get to where you’re going. Drive slow, especially with a chance of freezing rain.“ Sandberg said.

Trucks at Overland Park Public Works will start rolling out at 5 a.m. on Tuesday to begin pre-treating roads. The Missouri Department of Transportation will begin at 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

Lucas Orozco, an employee at Strasser Hardware, said the essentials are flying off the shelves.

“[Customers are buying] ice melt, and then making sure they got their car scraper for sure, and also windshield washer fluid.” Orozco, said.

He said in this weather, there are two thing every car needs in case of an emergency.

“Make sure to have some blankets and a case of water in case something was to go wrong and you had to wait hours on end.“ Orozco, said.

But Kansas Citians are no strangers to this weather. Those we spoke to say they are prepared.

“I am prepared. I have my new tires this year,” Rusty Tilton, a Kansas City resident, said.

It has been 58 days since the metro has experienced this kind of weather. Our last weather event was on halloween.