Snow-Ventures opens Friday at the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Children’s Discovery Center is set to open its newest exhibit, Snow-Ventures on Nov. 19 at 9:00 a.m.

“This is an inside exhibit where families can walk right into a snow globe and have a really exciting winter experience, Dene Mosier, KCDC President and CEO.

The new exhibit allows visitors to glide across a special sock ice skating rink, run a penguin rescue, operate a winter market, start an avalanche, and learn some cool science! This exhibit at the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center will be open November 18, 2021 to February 6, 2022.

The Discovery Center is open,

Wednesday, Friday, Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Closed Monday and Tuesday





































