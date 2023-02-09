KANSAS CITY, Mo. —Despite heavy, slushy snow moving through the metro, Kansas City residents should still plan to put out their trash for pickup Thursday.

Kansas City, Missouri, will not cancel trash services due to the snow, but some residents might see their trash picked up later in the day.

Snow won’t stop trash collection, but it may be later in the day than usual. GO CHIEFS. — Kansas City (@KansasCity) February 9, 2023

Officials with the City of Olathe say it will also not delay trash services because of the snow.

Snow way! It's a snow day!



Our snOlathe crews came in at 3 a.m. to treat roads and bridges. We'll continue to plow roads until everything is clear.



There are no interruptions to solid waste collections.



For more info, you know where to go ➡️ https://t.co/0qCuIcAmse#snOlathe pic.twitter.com/qimASvePZD — City of Olathe, KS (@CityofOlatheKS) February 9, 2023

The Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas will be on a one-day delay for trash pickup. Routes scheduled for trash pickup Thursday will be collected on Friday and routes scheduled for pickup Friday will be collected on Saturday.

Waste Management told FOX4 their customers will experience a one-day delay for trash service pickup. All routes serviced by Waste Management will be suspended Thursday due to inclement weather. The Thursday pickup routes will be collected on Friday and the Friday routes will be collected on Saturday.

Both AAA Disposal and KC Disposal confirmed with FOX4 that trash collection for Thursday is currently running on schedule.