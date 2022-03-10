KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Just as downtown Kansas City bars were ready to leave COVID challenges behind, a few inches of snow and temperatures in the 20’s made some fans rethink their plans.

The Big 12 Tournament weekend was circled on many restaurant calendars to boost their bottom line, especially after the 2020 tournament was cancelled after a single game and the 2021 tournament was played in front of smaller crowds, bringing down the number of people who came to watch in bars too.

There were still plenty of folks in the Power & Light District Thursday night but bars and event hosts tell FOX4 they had to make some changes because Mother Nature got in the way.

“We were ready to go,” said County Road Ice House General Manager Chris Fore, talking about checking the forecast for this weekend two weeks ago. “We got beer carts out there, all the satellite places ready to go to serve all the people and then six days ago, the weather report came out as a high of 26, six inches of snow.”

The packed inside of his bar means he was still having a pretty good day Thursday evening while Kansas powered through West Virginia, but the chairs collecting snow outside were still cutting into his bottom line.

“I’d say today we’ll probably be off 10-15 percent,” Fore said.

That’s nothing compared to the 60-70 percent of the business that never walked through the door in the first place in 2020 or 2021 when the tournament was cancelled, or crowds were significantly smaller.

Instead, Fore is relying on out-of-towners like Elizabeth Fenner to brave a brutal day.

“We’re excited to be back but the weather’s awful,” Fenner said. “Coming from Houston, we have people who have never seen snow before and we’re freezing. I haven’t taken my jacket off all day.”

Next to her, Shawn McCully was happy to finally be free of COVID-related shortfalls but was still a little bummed being outside meant bundling up.

“It’s sweet but I guess it’s bittersweet that we always have something different every time but we’re glad to be back regardless,” McCully said.

They were with title sponsor Phillips 66‘s Leo Kaufmann, who said they moved all their fan interaction inside because the weather was tough outside the T-Mobile Center, but that they were still hitting their pre-pandemic goals.

“We have over 640 tickets for this event and so people are like, ‘Well, they’re probably not going to come, the weather’s going to be bad,’ and we actually went to the same level we did pre-COVID,” Kaufmann said.