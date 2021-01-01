Snowy Friday keeps KC’s delivery drivers busy but causes plenty of problems

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There’s no business like snow business.

Most metro retailers who offer delivery can’t afford to stop because of winter storms like the one Kansas City saw on Friday. Requests for delivered food and goods grow when it snows, since most customers would prefer to stay off hazardous roads.

Delivery drivers, such as Liz James, who delivers delicious pizza for Waldo Pizza, realize winter storms mean dollar signs and dilemmas. James knows there will be an uptick in calls for deliver, but driving in ice and snow tends to stress her out.

“It’s scary. Your heart is pounding the entire time,” James said. “I drive a lot slower, that’s for sure. I’m a pretty safe driver on the reg. I don’t pressure myself that I have to get there right away.”

Across town at Mike’s Wine and Spirits on Westport Road, store manager Andy Doohan said customers of legal age are using his store’s mobile app for delivery of alcohol. However, Doohan said when the ice and snow fly, it’s harder to meet delivery deadlines.

“We’ve gotten some calls. Deliveries are running a little slower than usual. We try to keep it in a 60-minute window, but today, its not going to happen. It might be three hours versus an hour,” Doohan said Friday.

Eventually, the guys at Mike’s stopped delivering on Friday because it wasn’t safe anymore. That’s the same take managers at one metro Jimmy John’s location had, saying the weather reaches a point where it isn’t worth it.

“We first downsize the delivery area and the radius of delivery zones we’ll go to. That protects our drivers in case there’s an accident,” James added.

“You have to play it by ear. If we can operate, we’re going to operate. If we can do it safely,” Doohan said.

And they’re all hopeful this winter blast melts away soon.