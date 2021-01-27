Snowy roads: How to check highway conditions in the Kansas City metro

KANSAS CITY METRO — All the major roads across the metro are reportedly covered or partially covered in wintry precipitation after a big snow system blanketed the region overnight.

FOX4’s Kathy Quinn has been out on the road carefully checking conditions. She said I-70 was the worst she had seen this morning. Driving westbound was bumper to bumper, averaging 10 miles per hour.

There are other major issues this morning, like ramps going to and from 71 Highway and I-470. This connectors are very slick and covered in ice.

Some side streets in Kansas City may be better treated compared to past storms. The city is trying a new snow plan, which utilizes city employees from other departments.

MoDOT crews are working 12 hour shifts, so a new crew just came on board mid-morning.

“We just got our blades down,” Markl Johnson, communications specialist with MoDOT, said. “We’re clearing what happened overnight and into this morning and obviously will use rock salt in areas that need it… We have others tools in our tool kit whenever we see fit.”

Check Missouri road conditions on the MoDOT traveler webpage.

Check Kansas road conditions on the KanDrive webpage.