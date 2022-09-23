OLATHE, Kan. — A Johnson County woman’s probation will be reviewed after she pleaded guilty to shoplifting, again.

On Thursday, Kelli Jo Bauer waived her preliminary hearing and pleaded guilty to two counts of theft stemming from arrests in November.

Court documents show prosecutors charged her for shoplifting from Johnson County Hallmark stores on Nov. 6 and Nov. 13, 2021. Records also show she’s been convicted of similar crimes two or more times in the past five years.

Bauer has a documented history of shoplifting from stores in Johnson County dating back to 2008. In one of the cases, court records show she was caught shoplifting three times within 72 hours.

In 2016, a judge sentenced Bauer to 19 months in prison and ordered her to pay $22,000 in restitution.

The sentence stemmed from two shoplifting cases in 2015 and 2016 in which Bauer was charged with stealing more than $100,000 worth of merchandise from Kansas City-area stores. At the time of her arrest, investigators said Bauer sold some of the stolen merchandise on Facebook swap-and-shops or through her online store “My Retro Baby, LLC.”

Bauer will be sentenced for the latest crime in November. A spokesperson for the Johnson County District Attorney’s office said Bauer’s probation will be discussed at that time.

