Soccer star Alex Morgan announces birth of baby girl

LYON, FRANCE – JULY 07: Alex Morgan of the USA looks on prior to the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup France Final match between The United States of America and The Netherlands at Stade de Lyon on July 07, 2019 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

ORLANDO — World Cup winner Alex Morgan has given birth to her first child — after a little bit of extra time.

The American soccer superstar announced the birth of her daughter, Charlie Elena Carrasco, Saturday via social media. Charlie was born on May 7 at 11:30 a.m., coming in at 8 pounds, 5 ounces.

“She made us wait longer than expected, but I should have known she would do it her way and her way only. My super moon baby,” Morgan wrote in an Instagram post.

Morgan and husband Servando Carrasco have been married since 2014. They announced their pregnancy in October, saying the baby’s due date was in April. Charlie is their first child together.

“Charlie Elena Carrasco, we love you so much baby girl. Alex you’re such a warrior. 5/7/20 – best day of my life,” Carrasco wrote in an Instagram post.

Morgan is one of the top scorers in international football history with 107 goals. She was one of the US captains at the 2019 World Cup in France, where she netted six goals and tied for most in the tournament.

She was member of the US team that won the 2012 Olympics and the 2015 World Cup. She currently plays for the Orlando Pride in the National Women’s Soccer League.

Carrasco is a midfielder for the LA Galaxy in MLS.