Social events canceled due to COVID-19 brings challenges for older veterans and families

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The isolation that comes after the cancellation of social events is pushing veteran support groups to rethink their approach.

It was just one of the topics touched on during Thursday night’s State of the VFW address. VFW National Commander Hal Roesch spoke from their Kansas City headquarters via Facebook.

Roesch spoke about positivity in the age of COVID-19 from a virtual programming and fundraising perspective, but also talked about the challenges, mainly health challenges, for older veterans and their families.

Other veteran-focused organizations are also reminding people about how isolation takes a mental toll. Daniel Brazzell, executive director of the group Team Fidelis, says their mission is to prevent suicides among service-members, veterans, and their families.

“You know, one of the biggest things that we have as a veteran – and obviously myself, having PTSD – is isolation. We tend to isolate which is the opposite of what we need to do to get through PTSD,” Brazzell said.

“For us veterans we tend to just draw back from everybody. We don’t want to go to the stores. We don’t want to go to the movies. We just don’t want to be around other people because we don’t want to have to deal with that and have to deal with some of the things that PTSD may bring up for us,” Brazzell said.

https://www.facebook.com/watch/live/?v=994610017731885&ref=watch_permalink

“For Team Fidelis, the majority of our events last year were cancelled,” Brazzell said.

The reason for the cancellations was COVID-19 which led to restrictions on events. Team Fidelis could no longer host members in big groups like you can find pictures from 2019 on their Facebook page. Their goal of creating camaraderie became more difficult.

It’s something the VFW was also thinking about on a national scale, Roesch said during his address.

“With the imminent threat to our daily operations looming we immediately made accommodations and technology available to our national staff members so they could safely and effectively work from home ensuring our programs and advocacy efforts remained uninterrupted,” Roesch said.

But in-person connections are admittedly hard to replace, Brazzell said.

“There definitely is something with human connection. I’m a big hugger. So, if you’ve ever been to a Team Fedelis event, I hug everybody. So for me, that’s been really hard for me as a veteran with PTSD because that’s who I am. And that connection is what drew me out of my PTSD, and being around my brothers and sisters is what saved my life,” Brazzell said. “So not being able to touch base with them is tough.”

The VFW is planning their national summer conference in Baltimore and they are planning for it to be in-person. However, they are making strong back-up plans in case it needs to move virtual, Roesch said.