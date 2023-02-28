LIBERTY, Mo. — William Jewell College closed its campus Tuesday morning as police investigate what it calls a ‘credible threat.’

Liberty Police said a student notified campus security after seeing a threating post by a former Jewell student on social media.

The college’s president notified students and faculty about the situation through an email Monday evening.

The college said it will decide by 4 p.m. Tuesday what its campus schedule will look like the remainder of the week.

William Jewell is a four-year liberal arts college in Liberty. According to USNews, the college had an enrollment of about 800 undergraduates as of 2021.

The Liberty School District also notified thousands of families of students attending its schools of the threat at William Jewell College.

Students may notice additional police near school buildings Tuesday, according to the district’s email that is below.



LPS Families,

Our safety and security team was made aware this morning that William Jewell College had received a report of a safety and security concern involving a former William Jewell student who made an online threat to WJC. Local authorities, including the Liberty Police Department, have assured us there is no safety/security concern for LPS. Out of an abundance of caution, our safety and security team will have an increased presence for the remainder of today across the district.



We appreciate our safety and security team and local authorities for always looking out for the safety of our students and staff while at school. Thank you for your attention, and be well! Liberty Public Schools