Socially distanced ‘Santa Rampage’ rides through downtown Kansas City to spread some cheer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cyclists in Santa clothes rode around downtown Kansas City on Saturday for a “Santa Rampage.”

The yearly event brings Santa enthusiasts on bikes together to ride around and spread good cheer. It’s been going on in some form for about 10 years.

Organizers said more than 100 Santas took part last years, but they scaled it back this year. They’re calling it an “abbreviated COVID style” where they try to avoid large groups.

“People love it,” one Santa told FOX4 on Saturday. “We just hope there’s no accidents being caused by this, but people love the atmosphere, cheer — they’re really into it.”

Organizers said they were worried about the weather, but it turned out to be “perfect for Santa” on Saturday.