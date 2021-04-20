Sod mistake at Kansas City golf course will cost Jackson County thousands

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A sod mistake will cost Jackson County thousands of dollars to fix, and keep people off a golf course for a month.

The Jackson County Parks + Rec department noticed some of the greens at the 18-hole Fred Arbanas Golf Course did not reemerge this spring.

When they looked into the issue, the department learned a pre-emergent applied last fall caused a reaction. The county confirmed that the reaction left spots on some of the greens.

To fix the issue, the Parks + Rec started laying new sod to restore the greens. The project is expected to cost about $28,000.

Jackson County will also lose money because the golf course will be closed from April 5 to May 3, 2021 to complete the project. The county said it expects to lose an estimated $85,000 in revenue because of the closure.

The Par 3 Course and driving range will remain open during that time.

