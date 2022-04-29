LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — The Lee’s Summit Fire Department said no one was hurt in a fire Thursday evening that started in a solar panel.

Fire crews were dispatched to the 4300 block of NE Walnut Ridge at 4:51 p.m. when an occupant from the home called and reported some on the roof and in the attic.

When the fire department arrived on scene, smoke was visible from the roof and everyone was out of the house.

LSFD said solar panels on the roof were involved in the fire that then spread to the attic.

Crews were able to control the fire after isolating power from the panels by 5:13 p.m. with minimal water damage to the living area of the home.

The department has no identified the cause of the fire. The residents of the home were able to go back inside once the fire was extinguished.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.