Solar tax credit extension depends on signing of COVID-19 relief bill

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — People on unemployment or waiting on a stimulus check aren’t the only ones following the COVID-19 relief bill. Its passage could have a big impact on the environment.

Solar tax credits are set to be reduced at the end of the year, which has had some homeowners racing against the clock.

Dean Tuggle, 81, admits he isn’t the usual solar power customer. It’s billed as an investment that can pay you back over time in savings on your electricity bill. But he had another motive. He and his wife just closed their bed and breakfast and were facing a hefty tax bill.

“With the tax liability, I can either give my money to the government and let them waste it however they wanted to, or I can invest it in myself via the solar,” Tuggle said.

He made sure his installers had the work done before the end of the year when that tax credit is set to dip from 26% to 22%. It would expire in 2022.

“As the years have gone on, I’ve watched my usage go down but my bill go up,” Emily Pandzik said.

Pandzik has also been making sure her panels are installed in time to cash in on the savings. Contractors will be there next week.

“It’s worth the push in my world; $800 is a lot of money,” Pandzik said of the potential savings on her system.

But now everyone might get an extra two years of that full credit as it was included as part of the $900 billion stimulus. Under the bill, it wouldn’t see a reduction to 22 percent until 2023.

“Is it COVID related? No. But the COVID bill is meant to help people, and this tax credit extension will do the same thing,” said Keith Murphy, president and founder of Kansas City’s Rising Sun Solar.

He points out solar contractors are the fastest growing job in America and in Missouri. He hopes the credit extension stays in any form of the bill that is ultimately signed.

“I think it’s the right thing to do. Our industry affects a lot of people. We are creating local jobs, and there’s bipartisan support for it,” Murphy said.