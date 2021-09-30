Sold out crowd for premiere of new documentary about Kansas City high school hoops

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Before social media, elite summer leagues and million dollar sneaker contracts, high school basketball looked and felt different.

That so-called ‘golden era’ of high school basketball in Kansas City drew a sold-out crowd for the premiere of ‘From Paseo to Pembroke’ at Screenland Armour Theatre in North Kansas City on Thursday night.

“I guess a little bit of escapism and kind of going back to a simpler time when gyms were packed,” said Taye, one of the co-directors of the film. “When games and fan engagement were so different, they were living and dying on every bucket.”

The documentary primarily covers the time span from 1988-1998, when young stars were rising and playing for the honor of your school meant everything for players and fans.

“Going through some of this footage and seeing games that are so packed, you wonder where the fire marshal is,” Taye told FOX4. “It’s unbelievable; there’s one game specifically we have, Lee Summit versus Raytown South where it’s like standing room only.”

‘From Paseo to Pembroke’ will be shown exclusively at Screenland Armour through October 8th before eventually moving to a streaming service.