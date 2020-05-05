Some Belton businesses reopen, hoping to jump-start community and economy

BELTON, Mo. — Warm up the cash registers.

Businesses in many parts of the KC metro were eligible to reopen on Monday, including those in Cass County.

The hustle and bustle have come back to Belton. Cass County is open for business again, following Gov. Mike Parson’s guidelines for reopening the state economy.

Local businesses are now eligible to get back to business, including a very busy SportsClips location on North Avenue. No one’s been able to get a haircut there since March 24. That explains the near 4-hour wait for a moment with the clippers.

“I would say it’s insane. It’s been crazy around here,” Shayna Hunter, Sport Clips store manager, laughed.

Hunter and her nine stylists are now wearing face masks and delighted to be doing business again.

Many retail shops around town were deemed “non-essential” and closed for the past six weeks. Some retailers around Belton remain closed with no word when their parking lots will fill up again.

“It’s nice knowing we can get back out there and get the community jump-started,” Hunter said. “We’ve definitely been really hurt by it, especially for goals and all the big things we’ve been trying to do this year.”

Belton’s historic downtown is beginning to build some buzz again.

Karen Fletcher, a local business owner who also serves as president of Belton’s Chamber of Commerce, said local merchants are overjoyed to return.

“I’m a small shop, and my business is way down for the month of April. Unfortunately, I haven’t been able to have my employees for 40 hours per week,” Fletcher said. “Its good being able to do the local businesses and support your local people. “

Fletcher and others said they hope things return to the way they were soon. Sadly, some businesses in Cass County have closed for keeps, and it’s yet to be seen if their owners may stage a comeback.