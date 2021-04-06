Some campsites temporarily closed at Perry Lake due to nesting bald eagles

PERRY, Kan. — Officials from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District announced that a portion of campsites at Slough Creek Park will be delayed reopening due to the recent discovery of a pair of nesting bald eagles.

Slough Creek Park is located at the Corp’s Perry Lake recreation site.

All campsites and activity on Locust Loop will remain closed until at least July 15. All other areas in Slough Creek Park are unaffected and remain open.

Bald eagles, previously on the endangered species list, have increased in population significantly, but are still protected by multiple laws and regulations.

The Corps natural resource staff have coordinated with the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service and taken actions for compliance with the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act.

Corps rangers have established a 330-foot no-entry buffer zone around the nest for compliance with Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act guidelines. The buffer zone gives the birds time and space to raise their young without disturbance.

“This is a new nest this year and the birds chose a spot right on the campground’s Locust Loop. Our natural resource management staff spotted the nest when preparing Slough Creek for the spring opening,” said David Hoover, conservation biologist. “Unlike more remote areas on the lake where the disturbance potential is low, Locust Loop is a high-activity area due to campers and boat launch traffic.”

The closure may extend past July 15 if the eagles are still actively using the nest.