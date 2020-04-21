Some cities in Missouri are waiving sales tax this week on Energy Star qualified appliances

MARIN CITY, CA – MARCH 26: An Energy Star label is displayed on a brand new washing machine at a Best Buy store March 26, 2010 in Marin City, California. Government investigators from the General Accountability Office has concluded that the Environmental Protection Agency and the Energy Department run Energy Star program is susceptible to fraud and abuse. Investigators attempted to get Energy Star certification for 20 fake products, including a gasoline powered alarm clock, which was approved along with 14 other phony appliances. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Shoppers will have the opportunity to save money during the Show-Me State’s Green Sales Tax Holiday. The event began Sunday and runs through Saturday, April, 25.

During the sales tax holiday event, Energy Star qualified appliances purchased in participating cites and counties will be exempt from state and city sales tax.

The tax holiday applies to Energy Star qualified appliances valued at $1,500 or less. If an appliance costs more than $1,500, the first $1,500 of the purchase price will be exempt from the applicable sales tax. Qualified appliances include:

Clothes washers

Clothes dryers

Water heaters

Trash compactors*

Dishwashers

Conventional ovens*

Ranges*

Stoves*

Air conditioners

Furnaces

Refrigerators

Freezers

Heat pumps

There are no limits on the number of appliances that can be purchased and all purchasers are eligible for the sales tax exemptions.

For more information on the Show-Me Green Sales Tax Holiday and answers to frequently asked questions, click here.

Below is the full list of participating cities:

Airport Drive

Arnold

Aurora

Belton

Bethany

Bowling Green

Brookfield

Butler

Carrollton

Cottleville

Desloge

Dexter

Fenton

Fredericktown

Fulton

Gladstone

Hannibal

Hazelwood

Hermann

Hillsboro

Ironton

Jackson

Kahoka

Kansas City

Kennett

Kirksville

Lebanon

Lee’s Summit

Lexington

Liberty

Macon

Maryville

Memphis

Osceola

Overland

Park Hills

Perryville

Platte City

Raymore

Republic

Richmond

Rock Hill

Rock Port

Salisbury

St Charles

St Elizabeth

Ste Genevieve

Sunset Hills

Tarkio

Town & Country

Union

Warrensburg

Washington

Wentzville