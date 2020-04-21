Some cities in Missouri are waiving sales tax this week on Energy Star qualified appliances

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Shoppers will have the opportunity to save money during the Show-Me State’s Green Sales Tax Holiday. The event began Sunday and runs through Saturday, April, 25.
During the sales tax holiday event, Energy Star qualified appliances purchased in participating cites and counties will be exempt from state and city sales tax.
The tax holiday applies to Energy Star qualified appliances valued at $1,500 or less. If an appliance costs more than $1,500, the first $1,500 of the purchase price will be exempt from the applicable sales tax. Qualified appliances include:
- Clothes washers
- Clothes dryers
- Water heaters
- Trash compactors*
- Dishwashers
- Conventional ovens*
- Ranges*
- Stoves*
- Air conditioners
- Furnaces
- Refrigerators
- Freezers
- Heat pumps
There are no limits on the number of appliances that can be purchased and all purchasers are eligible for the sales tax exemptions.
For more information on the Show-Me Green Sales Tax Holiday and answers to frequently asked questions, click here.
Below is the full list of participating cities:
- Airport Drive
- Arnold
- Aurora
- Belton
- Bethany
- Bowling Green
- Brookfield
- Butler
- Carrollton
- Cottleville
- Desloge
- Dexter
- Fenton
- Fredericktown
- Fulton
- Gladstone
- Hannibal
- Hazelwood
- Hermann
- Hillsboro
- Ironton
- Jackson
- Kahoka
- Kansas City
- Kennett
- Kirksville
- Lebanon
- Lee’s Summit
- Lexington
- Liberty
- Macon
- Maryville
- Memphis
- Osceola
- Overland
- Park Hills
- Perryville
- Platte City
- Raymore
- Republic
- Richmond
- Rock Hill
- Rock Port
- Salisbury
- St Charles
- St Elizabeth
- Ste Genevieve
- Sunset Hills
- Tarkio
- Town & Country
- Union
- Warrensburg
- Washington
- Wentzville