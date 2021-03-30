Some concerned as voters decide to ‘attach’ eight metro school districts to Metropolitan Community College

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Voters in eight metro school districts will soon be asked whether to “attach” to Metropolitan Community College.

MCC says a “yes” vote by patrons in those districts will only help grow community educational opportunities and help train future skilled workers. But opponents aren’t sure a property tax increase to do that is worth it.

Metropolitan Community College is quieter than usual, as many students take online classes during the pandemic. But the college is building for the future, and wants to attract more students from Kansas City’s surrounding areas.

“We’ve had a long concern about the inequitable access to our campuses, especially to the north and east and the service that we’re providing to the south,” said Dr. Kimberly Beatty, Metropolitan Community College Chancellor.

The plan to get them to MCC, starts with an April 6 ballot measure. It asks patrons of eight public school districts to “attach” to MCC, which would provide in-district tuition to students, a nearly half-price discount.

Districts in the proposal include:

Harrisonville

Kearney

Liberty

Oak Grove

Platte County

Smithville

Raymore-Peculiar

Grain Valley

Twelve metro districts are already “attached” to MCC: Belton, Center, Grandview, Hickman Mills, Lee’s Summit, North Kansas City, Raytown, Blue Springs, Park Hill, Independence and Fort Osage.



“They incur less debt. If they’re using any financial aid, they use less of that and dollars go further,” Beatty said.

Raymore parent Bruce Campbell is already nervous about the college debt his elementary aged kids could rack up. He sees value even if his kids don’t ultimately attend MCC.



“I tell you, after the last year, you think more in that communal sense and wanting to help other people and this is one of those things, especially with unemployment the way it is and shortage in the skilled trades, this is a good start,” Campbell said.

But plenty of his neighbors are angry because the ballot doesn’t mention the included tax increase.

“When you vote a tax increase at your local school district, you have local accountability by who you elect to your school boards so there’s local control, local accountability. With the MCC tax, there is no local control or any say-so on how that money would be spent,” said Ruth Johnson, who opposes the measure.

MCC says the change would come ahead of redistricting, and trustees would be appointed to cover territory of all attached schools. It brings a 21-cent levy spike, about $110 a year for average homeowners. If all eight districts attach, MCC would net about $5 million annually, helping modernize buildings, expand programs and services to the community, all with the goal of boosting the local economy.

“This is not a money grab. This is about providing the best quality education for all of the people in the region,” Beatty said.

The measure requires a simple majority to pass in each district. It doesn’t have to be approved in all eight. So it is possible for any one or more of the schools to approve attachment.