Some De Soto students demanding district hold in-person classes this fall

SHAWNEE, Kan. — A majority of metro schools will be starting after Labor Day this year. But there’s no concrete plans on whether those classes will be in-person or remote.

Some De Soto students are demanding their district hold in-person classes this fall.

De Soto students spent the day Wednesday making signs ahead of their “Reopen the Schools” rally on Friday.

“We as students don’t always get to have a say in what’s going on above us in administration and such. So this is giving us an opportunity to have our collective voices heard,” De Soto senior Kyle Smith said.

Kyle along with his brother, Brent, created the Student Coronavirus Response Coalition at the end of last school year. Now they’re urging district administrators to allow in-person classes this fall.

“We just thought the best way we can influence that decision is get people, get a lot of people…get them together and show them that we are in support of going to school in the fall in person,” De Soto senior Brent Smith said.

According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s latest data, the Sunflower State has recorded nearly 27,000 COVID-19 cases and 349 related deaths. Children ages 17 & under represent less than 10% of those cases.

Brent and Kyle expect schools to look a lot different upon returning, but they said anything’s better than remote learning.

“Being in the same room with your classmates, it’s just so much better than waking up and going downstairs and turning on Zoom,” Brent Smith said.

District leaders will meet next week to revise the school calendar. These students hope leaders consider their request.

“I think that the thing that should take most is that there are students out there that want to go to school,” Kyle Smith said.

The rally will either be held near De Soto High School or in downtown De Soto between 1-2 p.m. on July 31.