Some dental workers feel unsafe returning to work as states tackle reopening

PORTLAND, Ore. — After weeks of delaying non-urgent procedures, hospitals, clinics and dental offices will soon get the green light to resume their practices. Yet, a big question remains: what exactly will the new normal look like?

“I have no idea how we’re going to be able to operate at this point,” Dr. Jason Bajuscak, of City Dental, said. “I know for me, May 1 is not going to be a doable date at this point.”

Oregon officials will let elective procedures begin once again come Friday. In other states, hospitals and dentist offices have ended these appointments on the suggestion of their various health boards and organizations.

For example, Kansas City’s stay-at-home never limited dentists from performing non-emergency procedures. However, the American Dental Association recommended elective procedures halt. This left health providers with conflicting guidelines, forcing each office to weigh their options.

According to Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s latest order, “Elective and non-urgent procedures across all care settings that utilize PPE are allowed, but only to the extent they comply with guidance or administrative rules issued by the Oregon Health Authority.”

The order also says OHA has until May 1 to issue that guidance.

As he waits for more direction, Bajuscak said he has made some operating decisions. When City Dental does reopen, services will still be limited, patients will be screened, and employees will be wearing full face shields as part of their PPE and only using hand-tools in their work – no water-spraying devices. They’ll also install medical grade filtration systems in the office.

Some dental professionals think it’s too soon to return to work in a high-risk environment.

“I can speak for a lot of dental hygienists,” one dental hygienist said in an interview with FOX 12. “We’re scared, we’re frightened. I feel like it’s all very frantic and very last-minute.”

“I don’t want to go back to work and infect people and not know I’m doing it,” the hygienist added. “I just don’t think, generally, that people really understand what a dental aerosol can do and what it is and how long it lingers in the air, so yeah, I’m very anxious.”

The Oregon Dental Association released this statement:

“The health and safety of our patients is the top priority of dentists, and the Oregon Dental Association commends Governor Kate Brown and state authorities for their efforts to mitigate the profound impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on all Oregonians. Dentists were among the first health care provider groups at the national level to recommend postponing elective procedures, and since then Oregon dentists have worked to ensure emergency and urgent care reaches those who need it during this challenging time. As the Oregon Dental Association continues to support the state’s efforts, now focused on resuming non-urgent care, we appreciate the ongoing collaboration taking place between dentists, the Governor’s office, the Oregon Health Authority, and the Board of Dentistry in developing the initial framework for returning to work, and we look forward to continuing to partner on new rules and guidance expected to come later this week. The Governor’s office has been responsive to our suggestions. We have the shared goal of getting people back to work in a safe and productive way, and we look forward to continued collaboration.”