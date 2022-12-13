KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The wait continues to see who the next Kansas City, Missouri police chief will be.

On Tuesday, the board of police commissioners announced they needed more time to make a decision but some aren’t happy with that outcome.

The board will be meeting Thursday. It’s not the announcement some people were looking forward to. They tell FOX4 they don’t understand why it’s taking so long.

Transparency has been a big complaint from the community during this process. Mayor Quinton Lucas said he has heard everyone’s concerns and feels like more time will help the board pick the best fit.

“I think it was a great attempt at transparency but that transparency is needed throughout the process, not the last few days of the process,” said Pastor Darron Edwards.

“To the extent that we discuss personnel because a vote particularly if there’s one to be on police chief would have to be in public I would think the debate related to that should be in public too,” Lucas said.

Lucas tried to go through the process of selecting the next police chief in front of everyone. But the rest of the board of police commissioners voted to keep the discussion in closed session. A little more than two hours later, the board announced it was pushing the conversation to Thursday.

“I think the delay is a bit disgusting that we’ve waited 6 to 8 months to go through this search process and the community is with baited breath,” Edwards said.

Some community members waited during the closed session, anticipating an announcement about who the next police chief would be.

Lucas said pushing the possible announcement shows the board is trying to evaluate the finalists.

“We trying to make sure that we can answer every question possible, that we can make sure that we give our new chief the best possible opportunity to start strong by having all the questions issued that’s coming our way.”

