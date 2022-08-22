KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Metro voters could be heading to the polls to decide on abortion rights again as soon as November.

This time on the Missouri-side of the state line.

The Jackson County Legislature introduced an ordinance during it’s meeting Monday morning.

If asking whether the county should add a question to the ballot in the Nov. 8, 2022, election. The question would ask voters whether Missouri’s statute banning abortion should be repealed.

The debate comes after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June. The decision eliminated the constitutional right to an abortion and said it was an issue for each individual state to decide.

Missouri already had a law in place stating that abortions would be illegal if the high court ever overturned the landmark case. The show-me state became the first state to officially ban abortion this summer. The only exception is if the pregnant person’s life or bodily function is in danger.

Jackson County’s ordinance said legislators believe it’s critical for voters to be allowed to make the decision about abortion rights.

The ordinance was assigned to a committee for discussion at Monday’s meeting. If the committee supports the ordinance, it will be voted on by the full Jackson County Legislature at a future meeting.

If the legislature votes to add the referendum question, voters will see the question on the ballot for the Nov. 8, 2022, election.

Even if Jackson County voters pass the referendum to repeal the ban, abortion will still be illegal in Missouri, meaning the issue could be tied up in court for years.

