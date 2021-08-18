Some Johnson County, Missouri residents fed up with trash piling up on their sidewalks

WARRENSBURG, Mo. — There’s a smelly situation brewing in parts of Cass and Johnson County, Missouri.

Trash left sitting on the curb, sometimes as long as a month and some residents are fed up.

“Especially for them not to even know what’s going on. I mean we pay you for this You should know what’s happening. It shouldn’t be up to us to call you and figure out why our trash isn’t being picked up, you know,” said Diamond Ruby.

“How frustrating is it? Very, very come home every day and your garbage is still sitting there,” said Eric Weaver.

Residents in places like Pleasant Hill, Holden and Kingsville said it’s not how they planned to spend the dog days of summer.

“It just feels like an eyesore,” said Donald Robertson. “Everyone’s garbage is out, his garbage is taken out, mine sticking out, I just like to see my garbage gone.”

The trash hauler, Republic Services, recently consolidated with another service.

FOX4 received this statement which reads:

"We have been experiencing some temporary collection delays in Kingsville and Holden due to new route integrations. We appreciate our customers' understanding and patience as we fully integrate these new routes. Republic Services apologizes for any inconvenience."

Which is just what homeowners who have had enough wanted to hear.

Ruby isn’t sure how much more she could take.

“Very frustrating because it’s a nuisance and the animals getting in the trash and everything else and it’s an eyesore on top of it,” she said.

In other parts of the country, there have been reports of trash delays due to staffing issues. Like so many industries, since the pandemic, some trash hauling companies just can’t find enough drivers. But that appears to not be the case here as Republic Services works to integrate some of those new customers.