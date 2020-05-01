Some Kansas businesses frustrated with Kelly’s reopening plan, continued limits it brings

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. – After a nearly a two-month shutdown, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly is ready to gradually reopen the state’s economy.

Kelly announced her plan Thursday evening. It will happen in three phases and then move to a “phase out,” laying out guidelines for social distancing and when businesses can reopen.

“Every component of the framework came after rigorous discussion and analysis,” Kelly said.

Gov. Kelly’s reopening plan allows many non-essential businesses to open their doors come May 4. However, bars, gyms, theaters, hair and nail shops will remain closed until at least May 18.

“It doesn’t work. We can’t keep doing this,” said Ryan Isern, the owner of Hustle & Heart Fitness in Overland Park.

Isern said the shutdown has already decimated his 2-year-old business.

“We just want a chance at surviving this thing, which means opening our doors,” he said.

Isern understands the health risk COVID-19 poses, but he said small boutique studios like his are different from big box gyms, and therefore, shouldn’t be grouped together.

“We can control who comes in and when. We can keep the numbers small and clean and disinfect equipment between every appointment,” he explained.

Kelly recognized her plan has both benefits and risks.

“This is deadly serious with both lives and livelihoods hanging in the balance,” she said.

By June 1, all establishments, including education, activities and venues will be allowed to reopen. The governor looks to phase out all restrictions by June 15, but that will be based on what health metrics are showing about the virus.

“The framework is not etched in stone. It’s fundamental purpose is to provide as much predictability as we can for both families and businesses,” Kelly said.

Local officials can still impose their own, stricter rules. For example, Wyandotte and Johnson counties plan to extend their stay-at-home orders through May 10. But once they reopen, those rules can’t be softer than the state’s plan.

Kelly is encouraging Kansans to continue to wear masks in public, maintain a 6-foot distance, stay home if you’re high risk and minimize non-essential travel, until there is a vaccine for the virus.