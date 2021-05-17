Some Kansas City area grocery stores ending mask requirement as others consider change

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After the CDC issued its new guidance for mask wearing indoors for people who are vaccinated, several large grocery stores across the country have decided to make mask wearing optional.

Walmart, Sam’s club, Costco, and Trader Joes have ended or modified their mask requirements.

Officials at Hy-Vee and Price Chopper tell FOX4 that they are considering a change.

However, other stores like Target are holding fast to the guidelines issued at the height of the pandemic.

Some shoppers agree with the changes.

“I personally think they should drop it I don’t like wearing a mask. A lot of other places, I mean I go to a lot of other places, and they don’t require them so I don’t think they should either,” Brandon Hankeshire said.

However, others don’t.

“I don’t think it’s time yet because the virus is still prevalent so I don’t understand why they would have released the mandate as of yet,“ Louis Smith said.

Hankeshire said he didn’t object to mask mandates over the past year but now because of the vaccine, he feels it’s safe to take them off.

“I mean I think they needed to do something to at least get it under control and it seems like they’ve done that so,” Hankeshire said.

Smith disagrees. He said it’s not worth the risk.

“It’s almost like playing Russian roulette if you don’t have a mask on. I mean you may get it and you may not but why take a chance with your life,” Smith said.

