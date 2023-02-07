LENEXA, Kan. — Restaurants and businesses across the Kansas City metro are showing their support for the Chiefs by closing their doors on Super Bowl Sunday, even if it’s just during the game.

Two restaurants that are making sure that the community has plenty of food on game day before kick-off.

Old Shawnee Pizza and Jack Stack Barbecue will close early on Sunday. Employees will get to go home to watch the game.

“They were to the moon,” Jack Stack Kitchen Manager Timothy Carrera said. “How can you not be super elated and happy that you work for a company that isn’t solely focused on the bottom line.”

Carrera said looking at potential sales and hard-working staff, they decided to close the dining room completely and focus on carryout.

They’ll serve customers until 4:45 p.m. Then, send everyone home to cheer on the chiefs.

Old Shawnee Pizza will close at 5 p.m., with kickoff on FOX4 just after 5:30 p.m.

“We just decided to just close early and let our employees get home and watch the game,” Old Shawnee Pizza General Manger Michael Day said.

Day said they’ve been busy ever since the Chiefs won the AFC Championship. So, it’s the least they can do to root on Kansas City in the Super Bowl. They’re offering a Sunday special to celebrate.

The Creed Humphrey special at Jack Stack honoring the Chiefs Center goes for $60.

“We’re all super fans of the Chiefs,” Carrera said. “I mean his face is on a glass and so we want to make sure that our team is able to watch him, and the rest of the players play.”

On opening night of Super Bowl week, Juju Smith-Schuster said Jack Stack is first on his list talking Kansas City BBQ.

“We’re the top dogs,” Carrera said. “We’re the chiefs of Kansas City and so all the other league is talking but are talking, but when it boils down to it, they all know, we’re number one.”

Carrera hopes his team that serves top notch food will help cheer on this team to a Super Bowl win.