KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrol officers with the Kansas City Police Department have a new weapon to help keep people safe.

The department said all patrol officers will carry Narcan, and be trained to use it, by June 16.

Narcan is used to reverse overdoses and is often used in fentanyl cases.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 110,000 people have died from opioid overdoses in the past year.

The Kansas City Police Department applied for a grant through the Missouri Institute of Mental health to get the doses.

It comes about seven months after city leaders voted to allow Overland Park police officers to carry Narcan.