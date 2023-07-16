KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For nearly 20,000 people across the metro, the power was still out on Sunday night. For those who’ve had theirs restored, the focus has switched to clean-up.

It’s been three days since severe weather brought plenty of damage across the metro. Evergy says this is the largest restoration job in its five-year history.

It comes as crews from several states have started work to help restore electricity to all.

“We had a family member that had a generator, so he so he threw it on his trailer and brought it over,” Linda Severns, who has been without power for more than 55 hours, said.

Bringing in a generator was the last resort for the Severns household after nearly 60 hours in the dark.

“A huge limb from the neighbors tree came down on the lines.”

Severns’s 73-year-old husband has a heart condition, and because of that, he must always have oxygen with him. But with no power, there’s no way to refill it, at least not at their home.

“I took tonight off because I don’t want to be standing at work thinking about him possibly having an episode.”

Basic tasks around the house can’t be completed, and they’re stuck with nothing but a little hope that soon enough, power here will be restored.

“You try to just minimize. I didn’t go out and clean up the backyard yesterday because I knew there was no relief inside,” Severns said.

At the peak of outages, Evergy had more than 180,000 customers in the dark. More than 500 power poles were damaged or ruined.

“This is all the laundry that was donated or washed by our community. We had no power,” Tam Singer, CEO of the Great Plains SPCA, said.

Here at the great plains SPCA, the shelter was in the dark for 27 hours.

“What are we going to do with animals? How many animals can we move? Where can we move them? Who can we move them to? How do we keep the animals that can’t be moved here?” Singer said.

But through a large community effort, other shelters and their employees were able to get all the dogs housed. They still have temporary AC units going.

Singer is managing to see the bright side of a very dark and scary couple of days.

“This has been very moving to see exactly what you said. People have come together and have shown so much kindness.”

Singer said that dogs who hadn’t had a home in six months were picked up as they battled these outages. So, this community really did step up and do their part.

As far as Evergy’s part in all of this, they still report that thousands remain without power, and this is a problem that could stretch into Monday and possibly Tuesday.

The company said they are working 24 hours around the clock, with crews from at least four states, including Colorado and Iowa.