Some KC grocery store pharmacies now giving COVID-19 vaccine

OLATHE, Kan. — Some Kansas pharmacies started inoculating seniors Monday after receiving small shipments of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The pharmacies are following instructions from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, which currently restricts vaccinations to those who are 65 and older.

At Ball’s Foods pharmacies, all the time slots were completely booked within 20 minutes of being posted online, but the company is urging customers to continue checking at Balls Foods Pharmacy to sign up. The coordinator says the end of the week, Friday, might be the best time to check.

Ball’s currently has the Moderna vaccine, so customers who make their first dose appointment will automatically receive a second dose appointment scheduled about a month after the first shot.

“The state of Kansas surveyed local health departments asked them what they need the most help with, and in this case it was 65 years and older,” said Amanda Applegate, immunization coordinator for Ball’s food stores. “So the state of Kansas has limited us to administering to people 65 and older.”

All immunizations at Ball’s are administered by a pharmacist or pharmacy intern. The chain says it’s been giving other vaccines to customers for more than 20 years.

Judy Smith says she was overjoyed when she received an appointment at Ball’s Hen House pharmacy in Olathe.

“I just registered online with every and anybody who would offer registration for a vaccine,” Smith said. “So it was Saint Lukes, KU, CVS, Walgreens, Ball’s, the city, the county, anywhere that would take me.”

This is only happening at Ball’s pharmacies on the Kansas side of the state line. Ball’s says its Missouri pharmacies don’t expect to receive shipments of the vaccine until March.