LIBERTY, Mo. — A Northland hospital’s computer system is down in what’s described as an “I.T. event.”

The issue, that started Tuesday morning at Liberty Hospital, has pushed some critical care patients out the door for their safety. FOX4 is told other patients will be able to stay.

One woman we spoke to at the hospital described the scene inside as “panicked.”

Staff said they’re experiencing a disruption to their computer systems that began early Tuesday morning. They continued to care for patients while following standard protocols to document patient care with their computer systems are down.

The Kansas City Fire Department tells FOX4 20 or 25 patients could be transferred from Liberty Hospital to other hospitals in the Kansas City area.

“From what I’ve been told, the ones we’ve been transporting have been coming out of the ICU,” KCFD Battalion Chief Michael Hopkins said.

Hopkins said Mid-American Regional Council activated two strikes teams, consisting of 7-10 ambulances.

A Liberty Hospital spokesperson said, right now, they encourage people to get emergency care at other hospitals.

Rika Heruth said her mother received care at Liberty Hospital, and it was a good experience. She said others in the area go to North Kansas City Hospital, which is a 15-minute drive.

“I would just say some prayers that nobody would have an emergency because it’s convenient for those of us that live close by,” she said.

Jemel Watson said it’s a cause for concern. He lives in Liberty and works in tech.

“Awareness for the residents because I would hate for somebody to go up there, expecting care and they have to go somewhere else,” Watson said. “So the best thing we can do right now is bring awareness to what’s going on and be patient.”

Liberty Hospital said patient safety remains a top concern. Staff are in the process of evaluating every patient to make sure they receive the proper care and to determine the next steps.

Clinics are calling patients who have appointments to alert them of the situation and a path forward.

Hopkins said crews are taking patients out of the hospital, specifically the intensive care unit, driving them to emergency departments across Kansas City.

“Any place that has a spot for an ICU patient, if they’re avail, they will be transported to that facility,” he said.

A hospital spokesperson tells FOX4 they do not have an idea on how long they would be down, but they will keep people informed. The hospital said people can expect an update by 9 a.m. Wednesday.