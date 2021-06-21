Some living along Kansas City’s streetcar route mistakenly receive special property assessment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City’s Downtown Transportation Development District, or TDD, said dozens of people may have mistakenly received special property assessments.

The letters were intended to be sent to property owners who live within five blocks of Main Street from the Missouri River south to 53rd Street, and between State Line Road and Campbell Street. But, David Johnson, who is on the Downtown Transportation Development District board, posted on Twitter that some people living outside that area may have erroneously received the assessments.

There is a picture of what the letter looks like below.

The letter is not a bill. If you live in the TDD, the special assessment will be on your property tax bill issued by Jackson County later this year.

The TDD is looking into the issue to determine why people living outside the area received the assessment.

FYI 4th district residents: You may have erroneously gotten a property assessment for the streetcar TDD. David has provided some really important details in the tweet below. If you are more than ~5 blocks from Main, you *probably* should not have gotten the letter. See map below. https://t.co/xh91mxHB1q — Eric Bunch (@EricWBunch) June 21, 2021

The Downtown KC Streetcar is funded by the Downtown Transportation Development District through sales tax, property assessments, and parking lot assessments. Voters approved the special development district in 2017. It’s in effect until 2045.