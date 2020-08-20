Some local private schools seeing increase in enrollment as public districts go virtual

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Many metro school districts will be starting school virtually this year, but some parents just don’t see this as a viable option.

“After this spring and trying to educate a child that is 7 years old, high energy with three other kids in the house, there’s just no way,” mom Alana Roethle said.

Roethle’s four children all started in-person classes at Heritage Christian Academy in Johnson County on Wednesday. Her youngest transferred from the Blue Valley School District.

“She wasn’t able to focus online that long. I don’t know how many 7-year-olds really are, so I think that was a big piece of it for me,” she said.

Roethle is part of a growing number of parents choosing to send their children to private school this year in order to attend school in-person.

On the Missouri side, St. Teresa’s Academy held its first day of classes on campus today. The school’s president, Dr. Siabhan May-Washington, said they’ve seen an uptick in enroll.

“We project typically about 590 students, so we are above our expected enrollment,” May-Washington said.

She said school leaders have been planning since the spring on reopening plans.

“We’ve installed outdoor hand washing stations. We have Plexiglas in our classrooms. We have socially distanced all of our desks,” May-Washington said.

School leaders are confident these measures will keep students safe.