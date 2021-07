DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. — A driver for the US Postal Service suffered minor injuries after losing control of a mail van Monday afternoon.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s office tweeted a picture of the van that had flipped and ended up resting on its hood.

Some rural mail delivery is going to be a little late today. Driver had minor injuries but was not transported and will be okay. What’s their motto…neither snow nor rain nor heat nor rolling their vehicle will stay these couriers from swift delivery…or something like that… pic.twitter.com/nQStVpU5bN — Douglas Co. Sheriff (@DGSOSheriff) July 12, 2021

Deputies did not say what caused the driver to lose control, but investigators expect the driver to recover from the injuries.

The deputy did warn that some rural mail will likely be delivered later than normal today because of the crash.