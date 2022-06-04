KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As we head into the summer months, people may be pumping the brakes on road trips due to the rising cost of gas.

As of June 4, AAA says the average of gas in Missouri is $4.42 per gallon and in Kansas, it’s about $4.39 a gallon.

One gas station on Southwest Boulevard and 31st, unleaded gas is $4.49 a gallon. A a smaller SUV might take about $70-$80 dollars to fill up.

Many drivers say if prices continue to rise, they have to plan a ‘staycation’ instead of traveling this summer.

For many drivers, paying at the pump hurts right now.

“Filling my tanks costs more than what I’m making,” said Marc Guadamuz.

AAA anticipates gas prices will rise over the course of the summer due to the high cost of oil and demand for gas.



Fina Barajas, who lives in Wichita, says her monthly visits to Kansas City to visit her daughter may have to be put on pause.



“We probably won’t go away too far away from home other than coming to Kansas City because of the gas prices,” Barajas said. “With these gas prices I’m going to have to cut it down to maybe every other month.”

According to a survey done by the National Parents Union, 57 percent of parents changed their summer plans because of inflation.

Lashay McLaughlin wanted to spend her 25th birthday away from Kansas City.



“I wanted to take a road trip to St. Louis and stop at different places, but with gas prices, never mind,” McLaughlin said.

“It’s ridiculous, it’s just going up, higher and higher.”

McLaughlin says she understands how a lot of families are feeling after having to alter summer plans because of rising gas prices.



“A lot of fun is cut out and we have to limit where we go, how far we go, how long we drive now. It just sucks because it’s summer.”