Some metro residents say new relief package won’t be nearly enough

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Leaders and residents across the metro are reacting to the news that the senate could be just minutes away from passing a new relief package.

Many Kansas cations say this relief package is deeply flawed.

They believe the $600 direct payments are not nearly enough.

“It seems a bit stingy I guess,“ Luke Spencer, a Kansas City resident said.

After days of intense gridlock, the senate was able to reach a compromise.

The COVID-19 relief package will send smaller payments to Americans than the first relief package.

Republican Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) called it a step in the right direction.

“It is a step a step in the right direction, but it is only a step and I hope that it will be the beginning Mr. President of a better approach the beginning of actually putting working Americans first,” Hawley said.

Some Kansas City residents believe this is only a temporary fix.

“The short-term thing it might hold for another month or two but it’s not going to solve the inequities that exist.“ Kristin Roberts, a Kansas City resident said

Some believe that Washington is out of touch.

“I think there’s probably a disconnect between Washington and what’s going on around the country right now,“ Mike Roberts, a Kansas City resident said.

This bill also excludes state and local government funding for Medicare, teachers or first responders. An omission that Kansas City’s Mayor Quinton Lucas says is saddening.

“We need to support Americas cities whether you’re somebody who lives in this region’s biggest city Kansas City or you’re somebody in one of our smaller cities,” Lucas said.

However, small business owners say, despite its imperfections they desperately need the relief.

I don’t want to be the last person standing so we need the stimulus package must happen. It just, it does,“ Chrysalyn Huff, president of RE-brand, said.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said direct deposits could arrive as early next week.