KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Add cannabis to the list of subjects you can now study in college.

There are whole programs dedicated to learning how to grow, sell and manage a marijuana operation.

Jeremiah Vassar was quick to enroll.

“I’ve always wanted a career in cannabis,” said 37-year-old Jeremiah Vassar of St. Joseph, Missouri.

Vassar enrolled last year in the cannabis program at Northwest Missouri State, hoping it would give him an inside track to the job of his dreams. He’s already completed one six-month course on growing cannabis and is planning to soon enroll in a second course focused on the business side of the operation.

Northwest Missouri State Associate Provost Dr. Jay Johnson said he encouraged the university to offer the cannabis certificate, knowing he wouldn’t have any trouble attracting students.

“One of the fastest growing job markets is cannabis,” Johnson said.

Each six-month course is taught online and costs about $3,000. Johnson said already more than 100 students have signed up from across the Midwest.

“The big thing was to make sure we were going to do something of quality and not just some illicit program,” Johnson said, who has partnered with an outside company to offer the program.

Unlike other college classes, however, students can’t pay for the program with a federal loan or grant – since cannabis is still illegal at the federal level.

Vassar said he believes the program helped him nab his current job as a cannabis cultivation expert at a grow facility near his St. Joseph home.

“I think it helped a lot because I think he knew I was serious,” Vassar said, referring to his boss.

Northwest Missouri State isn’t the only Missouri school with cannabis courses.

St. Louis University offers a for-credit graduate certificate program and several community colleges are considering offering classes.

