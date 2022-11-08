KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 41-drawing streak had ended after someone in California won the record Powerball jackpot of $2.04 billion.

Due to a technical issue, the Powerball drawing was delayed Monday night and performed Tuesday just before 8 a.m.

Though there were no jackpot winners in the Show-Me State, Missouri Lottery players won a combined $3.2 million in Powerball prizes, including two $1 million winning tickets, a $100,000 winner and six tickets worth $50,000 each, including one sold at the Whistle Stop off Highway 40 in Odessa, Missouri.

The two $1-million winning tickets were sold at the same general store in Rosebud, Missouri.

The winning numbers from the Nov. 7 drawing were 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56, and the Powerball number was 10. Players have exactly 180 days from the drawing – until May 6, in this case – to claim their prizes.

Amount Won: Retailer: Address: $1 million Rosebud General Store 248 Highway 50, Rosebud $1 million Rosebud General Store 248 Highway 50, Rosebud $100,000 (Power Play winner) 7-Eleven 6085 N. Lindbergh Blvd., Hazelwood $50,000 Whistle Stop 200 W. Highway 40, Odessa $50,000 Clayton & Big Bend Service 7001 Clayton Drive, St. Louis $50,000 Patterson Phillips 66 2885 Patterson Road, Florissant $50,000 Kum & Go 305 W. South St., Ozark $50,000 Schnucks Market 1060 Schnucks Woods Mill Plaza, Town & Country $50,000 (Double Play winner) Clayton & Big Bend Service 7001 Clayton Drive, St. Louis

