KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Around 30,000 Evergy customers still remain without power from Friday’s storms.

According to Evergy’s Chief Customer Officer, Chuck Caisley, they have restored 87% of power in the Kansas City metro and are working to get the rest restored.

Evergy said some outages could be restored Sunday but they’re still working on an accurate time when all power will be restored.

“This will definitely go into Monday. There will be some folks that do not have power on Monday, but as you know, we’re at 30,000 customers out now, and I think it’s a significant part of that restoration today with the resources we have in the field,” Caisley said.

According to Evergy, they have the largest utility restoration staging area that has been in Kansas City since the ice storm in 2002.

Evergy has 3,000 employees working 16 hour shifts. When one team’s shift ends another team takes over. So if you see a crew leaving and your power has not been restored, it is a shift trade off and another crew will resume work quickly.

The first areas to be restored are ones with critical infrastructure like hospitals and waste water treatment plants. Then teams go to “heaviest parts” of the Evergy system that carry the most customers.

To get more information call 1-800-LIGHTKC.